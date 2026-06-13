Norwalk

Norwalk Police Warn Residents Following Increase in Vehicle Thefts

ByAlex

Jun 13, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Norwalk Police Department is urging residents to take simple precautions after seeing an increase in vehicle thefts across the city. Police say many of the recent thefts involved unlocked vehicles or vehicles where key fobs were left inside, making them easy targets for thieves.

The department is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles, remove valuables from sight, take key fobs with them whenever they exit a vehicle, and never leave a vehicle running unattended. Police also warn drivers to be especially careful at gas stations and other public locations where thieves often take advantage of distracted motorists.

Officials said even small oversights can create opportunities for criminals and encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information or suspicious activity to report can contact the Norwalk Police Department.

By Alex

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