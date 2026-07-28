TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING A STABBING INVESTIGATION

On Monday, July 27, 2026, at 7:06 p.m., Norwalk Patrol Officers responded to the area of 100 North Water Street following a report of an assault. As officers arrived on scene, Norwalk Combined Dispatch relayed that an individual had been stabbed. Norwalk Patrol Officers detained several individuals believed to be involved in the fight.

Norwalk Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and began providing medical aid to the victim, a 20-year-old male. The male victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance. The victim remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition.

Officers established a crime scene on the sidewalk in front of The SoNo Collection, extending along West Avenue from North Water Street to the area of the I-95 northbound on-ramp. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred between an individual operating a moped and four individuals who were walking on the sidewalk. During the incident, one of the suspects produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the right arm.

Patrol officers identified and detained Danny Reyes, who was determined to have been involved in the altercation. Reyes was found to be in possession of a Kahr .45-caliber handgun and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Norwalk Detectives assumed the investigation, and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene. Detectives conducted witness interviews and reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

As the investigation continued, officers located the suspect in the stabbing, Lester Escobar-Ayala, behind the mall in the area of Crescent Street. Escobar-Ayala was arrested without incident.

Lester Escobar-Ayala, 19, of Norwalk, was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. His bond was set at $200,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, 2026.

Danny Reyes, 18, of Norwalk, was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. His bond was set at $150,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, 2026.