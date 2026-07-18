Bridgeport

18-Year-Old Killed in Catherine Street Shooting

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 28, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport police are investigating the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Leon Richardson, who was found inside a Honda on Catherine Street Monday evening. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and a man bleeding inside a vehicle. Richardson was found in the driver’s seat with a head wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Bridgeport’s 5th homicide of 2026

An anonymous witness told DoingItLocal that a red sedan was traveling on Catherine Street toward Harral Avenue when shots were fired. The witness said the sedan then fled toward Harral Avenue in the direction of the highway. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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