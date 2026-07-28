BRIDGEPORT POLICE INVESTIGATING MONDAY NIGHT HOMICIDE ON CATHERINE STREET

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the death of a Bridgeport man found shot inside of a car in The Hollow section of the city on Monday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and a man bleeding inside of a car on Catherine Street. Responding patrol officers found 18-year-old Leon Richardson in the driver’s seat of a Honda with a head wound. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The homicide occurred midway between Washington Avenue and Harral Avenue on Catherine Street. Catherine Street was closed for several hours while the Major Crimes Unit processed the scene.

Homicide detectives were working throughout the night conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance videos.

The homicide was the fifth of 2026 in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at: (203) 581-5239, or the Bridgeport Police tips line at: (203) 576-TIPS.