Fire Displaces Three

Bridgeport firefighters quickly extinguished a third-floor bathroom fire at 146 George Street around 3:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said Bridgeport police officers were already evacuating residents when firefighters arrived and successfully got everyone out safely.The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and did not spread beyond the bathroom. No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.