Bridgeport

Fire Displaces Three

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 27, 2026 , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport firefighters quickly extinguished a third-floor bathroom fire at 146 George Street around 3:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said Bridgeport police officers were already evacuating residents when firefighters arrived and successfully got everyone out safely.The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and did not spread beyond the bathroom. No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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