BLUMENTHAL INTRODUCES BILL STRENGTHENING SOCIAL SECURITY

Representative Larson introduced the bill in the House of Representatives last month

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced the Social Security 2100 Act, legislation to increase Social Security benefits and make the critical system financially stable throughout the 21st Century. As our nation’s bedrock social insurance program, Social Security is the most important source of retirement income for 4 out of 5 seniors and provides vital protections for disabled workers and families who have lost a breadwinner. U.S. Representative John Larson (D-CT) has introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Social Security is a promise that must be kept. The Trump Administration’s threats to Social Security and skyrocketing costs require common sense steps to expand benefits and ensure financial stability,” said Blumenthal. “Bolstering Social Security guarantees all Americans a standard of living and protects the American dream.”

“Thanks to Trump policies, automatic benefit cuts are closer than ever—and Connecticut seniors will be hit the hardest if Congress fails to act. Republicans in Congress want to raise the retirement age and have stood by as ‘DOGE’ cut staff and tried to slash services at the Social Security Administration. Benefit cuts are not the answer—we need to make the wealthy pay their fair share. Social Security 2100 will protect Americans’ hard-earned benefits from cuts and enhance the program to keep pace with rising costs, by finally making the wealthy pay their fair share. I’m thrilled to team up with Senator Blumenthal on this important issue, as we build a growing coalition with the courage to stand up and act on Social Security,” said Larson.

The Social Security 2100 Act is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The legislation would increase benefits for current and new beneficiaries by eliminating the Social Security tax cap and by adding a tax on investment income for taxpayers making over $400,000. Additionally, the bill would utilize an improved cost-of-living adjustment to more accurately take into account true costs incurred by seniors and implement a stronger minimum benefit, so an individual who works their whole life will not retire into poverty.

The bill also includes provisions to fight back against the Trump Administration’s attacks on the Social Security Administration (SSA), including undoing staffing cuts made by the Trump Administration, blocking any future efforts by the Administration to close Social Security field offices, and preventing DOGE and political appointees from accessing sensitive data systems at SSA.

The full text of the bill can be found here: https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/download/2026-7-21_social_security_2100_act_bill_text