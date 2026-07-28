Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Looking For Teachers

ByAlex

Jul 27, 2026

Bridgeport Public Schools is looking to fill several teaching positions before the start of the new school year. The district will hold Open Teacher Interviews at Bridgeport City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace, Room 324, from 10 a.m. to noon on July 30, August 6 and August 13.

Apply today or learn more: www.bridgeportedu.net/apply

Reserve a spot for an Open Teacher Interview: https://bit.ly/4vIXQrm

Open Teacher Interview Dates
Location: Bridgeport City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace, Room 324, Bridgeport, CT
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Dates: July 30, August 6, and August 13

By Alex

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