ANSONIA POLICE ARREST BRIDGEPORT MAN FOLLOWING VEHICLE BURGLARY REPORTS

On July 25, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers assigned to C Shift, under the supervision of Sgt. Nelson, responded to the Wesley Street area following reports of an individual entering parked motor vehicles and a garage.

Upon arrival, Officer Ruiz observed a person matching the suspect’s description entering a nearby residence. Officers quickly responded, surrounded the residence, safely entered the residence, and located the suspect hiding inside a closet. Items believed to have been stolen from several of the vehicles were recovered nearby.

Renell C. Campbell, of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and two counts of Larceny in the Sixth Degree. He posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on August 7, 2026, at Derby Superior Court.

The Ansonia Police Department thanked the residents who immediately reported the suspicious activity and provided information that helped officers quickly locate and apprehend the suspect.

“Your willingness to call and report what you see plays a vital role in keeping our community safe. Working together, we continue to make Ansonia a safer place for everyone,” the department said.