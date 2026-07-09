Ansonia Police Investigating Liberty Street Shooting

The Ansonia Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2026.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on July 7, Ansonia Police received a notification from a local hospital regarding an adult male who had self-admitted with a gunshot wound. Initial reports indicated the injury was a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Through immediate follow-up investigations, detectives determined that the incident took place in the area of Liberty Street. Responding officers and detectives successfully located and secured the scene on Liberty Street. Investigators subsequently obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence to gather physical evidence and further the investigation.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details regarding the identity or current medical condition of the male individual are available for release at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have witnessed unusual activity on Liberty Street around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, to contact the Ansonia Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-735-1885.