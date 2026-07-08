Norwalk Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Voyeurism Investigation

Public Assistance Requested in Identifying Suspect in Voyeurism Investigation

We are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured in connection with a voyeurism incident that occurred at the South Norwalk Train Station on July 7.

The victim was walking up a staircase when she turned to retrieve her purse and observed an unknown male walking beside her. She noticed he was holding a cellphone beneath her dress with the video recording function activated. When confronted, the individual immediately fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’6″ tall.

If you recognize this individual or have any information that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Norwalk Police Department. Any information, no matter how small, may be helpful.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)