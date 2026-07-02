Norwalk Police Announce Safety, Traffic, and Parking Plans for Fireworks

The City of Norwalk’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Calf Pasture Beach.

The Norwalk Police Department will implement enhanced security measures throughout the event to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Uniformed officers, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit, will be patrolling the beach and surrounding areas during the festivities.

Motorists traveling in lower East Norwalk should expect significant traffic delays before and after the fireworks display due to increased vehicle and pedestrian activity. Officers will be assigned to key traffic posts to help manage congestion and facilitate the safe movement of traffic. Drivers are urged to use extra caution, particularly along Beach Road, where heavy pedestrian traffic is expected. The Norwalk Police Department appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as officers work to clear traffic as efficiently as possible.

Police are also reminding attendees that all vehicles must be parked legally and only in designated parking areas. Any vehicle that is improperly parked or obstructing the flow of traffic, blocking driveways, intersections, fire hydrants, emergency access routes, or otherwise creating a traffic hazard will be towed at the owner’s expense. Officials said these enforcement measures are necessary to ensure emergency vehicles can access the area and to keep traffic moving safely before, during, and after the event.

Attendees are reminded that the following items are prohibited at Calf Pasture Beach:

Glass containers

Dogs

Fireworks

Individuals found in possession of prohibited items may be subject to fines and will be required to leave the beach.

Parking at Calf Pasture Beach and Taylor Farm will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Norwalk Police Department encourages everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911. If you see something, say something.

Police also encourage attendees to plan ahead, arrive early, and park responsibly to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

The Norwalk Police Department wishes everyone a safe, enjoyable, and happy Independence Day weekend.