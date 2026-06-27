Two Arrested in Norwalk Vape Shop Cannabis Investigations

Members of the Norwalk Police Special Services Division concluded an investigation into two separate vape shops for illegal sales of cannabis products within the City of Norwalk. Officers executed search-and-seizure warrants at Norwalk Convenience, located at 213 Main Street, and Mr. Vape, located at 203 Liberty Square, both of which resulted in arrests.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, officers executed the search warrant at Norwalk Convenience. During the execution, officers determined that Ahmed Salem Khayar was the sole occupant and clerk. A total of 4.43 ounces of cannabis products and nitrous oxide were seized, along with cash and other items of evidentiary value.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, officers executed the search-and-seizure warrant at Mr. Vape. The clerk and sole occupant was identified as Mohsin Abdallah Said. A total of 1.63 pounds of cannabis products, along with cash and other items related to the investigation, were seized.

This is part of ongoing investigations into smoke shops in the City of Norwalk suspected of selling cannabis and cannabis products without a valid cannabis license. Under Connecticut law, it is illegal to sell products that contain a total THC concentration greater than 0.3% without a state-issued license, as well as to sell pure cannabis outside of a licensed dispensary.

The Norwalk Police Department remains committed to addressing the ongoing issue of retail establishments unlawfully selling cannabis products in violation of Connecticut law. Through proactive enforcement, compliance investigations, and collaboration with regulatory and prosecutorial partners, the Norwalk Police Department will continue to identify businesses that engage in illegal sales and hold those responsible accountable. These efforts are intended to protect public safety, reduce access to cannabis products by underage individuals, and ensure that businesses operating within the City of Norwalk comply with all applicable state laws and regulations.

Arrested: Ahmed S. Khayar, 29, of New York, NY

Charges: Sale and possession of a controlled substance, and violation of restricted substances

Bond: $5,000

Court: July 7, 2026

Arrested: Mohsin A. Said, 46, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Sale and possession of a controlled substance

Bond: $5,000

Court: July 9, 2026