Norwalk Police Arrest Convicted Felon on Narcotics and Firearm Charges

Norwalk Police Execute Search Warrants, Arrest Convicted Felon on Narcotics and Firearm Charges

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division, with assistance from members of the Tactical Response Team, arrested Jesmar Velazquez. The arrest resulted from a narcotics investigation that led to the execution of three search warrants.

As part of the investigation, investigators obtained search warrants for Velazquez’s residence, person, and vehicle. In addition, Velazquez was the subject of three active arrest warrants charging him with the sale and possession of a controlled substance. Velazquez was taken into custody without incident at the Stamford Superior Courthouse, where he was appearing for an unrelated court matter. Following his arrest, officers executed the search warrants.

During the execution of the search warrants, investigators seized one firearm, one pellet gun resembling a firearm, 4.54 grams of crack cocaine, 10.1 grams of powder cocaine, U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics, drug packaging materials, and additional items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Based on evidence recovered during the execution of the search warrants, Velazquez, a convicted felon, was charged with additional offenses. These charges are in addition to the three previously issued arrest warrants.

The Norwalk Police Department remains committed to identifying, investigating, and disrupting the illegal distribution of narcotics within the City of Norwalk. Through intelligence-led investigations and proactive enforcement efforts, the Special Services Division continues to target individuals involved in narcotics trafficking, remove dangerous drugs and illegal firearms from the community, and enhance public safety.

Arrested: Jesmar Velazquez, 37, of Norwalk, CT

Arrest Warrant Charges:

Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Arrest Warrant Bond: $525,000

On-Scene Charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Operating a Drug Factory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

On-Scene Bond: $500,000

Court: July 9, 2026