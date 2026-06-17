MULTIPLE ARRESTS MADE IN JOINT UNDERCOVER OPERATION TARGETING ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

On Friday, June 12, 2026, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, in partnership with the Stamford Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), concluded a multi-agency undercover operation targeting individuals seeking to engage in sexual activity with minors.

During the investigation, detectives from the Norwalk Police SVU posted advertisements on dating websites and social media platforms. Undercover officers posed as 15-year-old males and females.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Detroja Kabhi, 23, of West Haven

Criminal Attempt at Risk of Injury – Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16

Criminal Attempt at Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Criminal Attempt at Sexual Assault 2nd Degree

Giys Jbeili, 34, of Milford

Criminal Attempt at Risk of Injury – Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16

Criminal Attempt at Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Criminal Attempt at Sexual Assault 2nd Degree

Jonathan Celis-Hernandez, 39, of Norwalk

Criminal Attempt at Risk of Injury – Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16

Criminal Attempt at Sexual Assault 2nd Degree

Luis Figueroa, 38, of Norwalk

Criminal Attempt at Risk of Injury – Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16

Criminal Attempt at Sexual Assault 2nd Degree

Police said additional arrests may follow as the investigation continues.

All four individuals were held on $500,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on June 26, 2026.

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