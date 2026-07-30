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Bridgeport Schools Holding Open Teacher Interviews

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 30, 2026

Bridgeport Public Schools is inviting certified teachers, aspiring educators and candidates currently working toward certification to attend open interviews at Bridgeport City Hall.

The district is particularly seeking elementary, special education, math, science, art and music teachers. A limited number of interviews will also be available for paraprofessional candidates.

Human Resources recruiter and retired district administrator Sharon Pivirotto said school principals will be available to meet directly with applicants and discuss opportunities within the district. Bridgeport Public Schools also offers a mentor program that pairs new teachers with experienced educators during their first years.

Open interviews will be held July 30, August 6 and August 13 from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 324 at Bridgeport City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace. Candidates may also apply or schedule an interview at any time by visiting www.bridgeportedu.net/apply.

For additional information, call the Bridgeport Public Schools Office of Human Resources at 203-275-1042.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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