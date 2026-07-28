STRATFORD HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO HOST BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

STRATFORD, CT – As the new school year approaches, the Stratford Health Department is reminding families that it will be hosting Back-to-School Immunization Clinics to help ensure that school-aged children are up to date on their required vaccinations.

The clinics will be held at the Stratford Health Department, 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor, Stratford, on the following dates:

• Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Families wishing to schedule an appointment should call 203-385-4090.

Available vaccines include Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Varicella (Chickenpox), Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), Polio, and Meningococcal vaccines.

The clinics are open to students under the age of 19. Husky insurance is accepted, and families should bring their insurance card.

For children with private insurance or no insurance, administrative fees apply:

• $20 for the first vaccine

• $10 for the second vaccine

• $5 for each additional vaccine received during the same visit

• $20 for a TB skin test, which requires two appointments

A sliding fee scale is also available.

The Stratford Health Department encourages families to take advantage of these clinics to ensure students are ready to meet school immunization requirements before classes begin.