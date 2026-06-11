Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested in Street Robbery Investigation

ByAlex

Jun 11, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau has arrested a Norwalk man in connection with a robbery reported on May 19, 2026, near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Larsen Street.

According to police, patrol officers responded to the area at approximately 8:57 p.m. after a victim reported that an individual grabbed him and removed a wallet from his pants pocket. The wallet reportedly contained $300 in cash. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Detectives took over the investigation, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Willie Edwards, 59, of Norwalk. An arrest warrant was obtained through Stamford Superior Court and was signed on June 10, 2026.

Later that day, detectives located Edwards and took him into custody without incident.

During the arrest, detectives reported finding a crack pipe on Edwards, resulting in an additional charge.

Edwards was charged with:

  • Robbery in the Third Degree
  • Larceny in the Sixth Degree
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was held on a $155,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

By Alex

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