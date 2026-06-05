Norwalk Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crash On Main Street

Motor Vehicle Accident

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 169 Main Street.

Officers from the Norwalk Police Department, along with personnel from the Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital EMS, were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders located a 34-year-old male suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. Emergency medical care was provided on scene before the victim was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

The Norwalk Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit and Identification Unit responded to process the scene and assume the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the collision occurred within the intersection of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street while the pedestrian was crossing eastbound through the intersection.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the collision and failed to stop or render aid.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the collision is urged to contact Crash Reconstruction Unit Officer Equi at 203-854-3005 or via email at TEqui@norwalkct.gov.

Information can also be shared anonymously through one of the three methods below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).