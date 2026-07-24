“DOWNTOWN BURGLAR” CHARGED IN MULTIPLE BREAK-INS

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau’s Robbery/Burglary Unit has, for now, taken the notorious “Downtown Burglar” off the streets.

The unit has charged Kenneth Johnson Blanc, 41, who also uses the name Kenneth Johnson, with multiple burglaries in downtown apartment buildings over the past several months.

On July 5, detectives apprehended Blanc in the lobby of a downtown apartment building minutes after he broke in. He was in possession of burglary tools. Four days earlier, another burglary occurred in the same building and is currently under investigation. It was caught on surveillance video. Blanc is the suspect.

During that same week, Blanc allegedly also attempted to open the outside door of a female resident’s apartment in that building while she was home. The resident scared him away. That incident is also under investigation. Detectives expect additional arrest warrants for Blanc in the future.

On July 17, while he was in custody for the July 5 arrest, Blanc was served with three additional arrest warrants for breaking into a different downtown apartment building.

Kenneth Johnson Blanc has a record of burglary and larceny arrests in Bridgeport and Trumbull dating back to 2010.

According to the Robbery/Burglary Unit, Blanc’s method was to repeatedly break into the same building several times over a period of days after discovering vulnerable points of entry. He then loaded stolen property into a large backpack he carried on his back. He left one building riding a high-priced bicycle he stole from a resident during a burglary.