CT BEARDSLEY ZOO ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING EMPLOYEE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING



“This afternoon, during the course of routine daily operations, a Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo staff member was maneuvering a fence with chain link when lightning struck in the area. The employee experienced contact from the electrical discharge. Out of an abundance of caution the employee went to the local hospital for evaluation. The employee is doing well, and no serious injuries were reported. The safety of staff, guests, and animals remains our highest priority. The Zoo continues to monitor weather conditions and follows established weather safety protocols.”

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