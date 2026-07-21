Bridgeport

Convicted Felon Arrested With Stolen Glock During Bridgeport Task Force Patrol

ByAlex

Jul 21, 2026

On July 16, 2026, members of the Bridgeport Police Task Force made a firearm arrest in the East End of Bridgeport, further demonstrating the department’s continued commitment to reducing violent crime and keeping neighborhoods safe.

While proactively working in the area of Central Avenue and DeKalb Avenue, Task Force officers observed 19-year-old Semaj Johnson. Following a brief foot pursuit, Johnson was observed discarding a firearm. The firearm was photographed in place and recovered while wearing gloves to preserve evidence.

The recovered firearm was identified through NCIC as a stolen Glock pistol. The firearm was equipped with a 30-round large-capacity magazine containing 22 rounds, with one additional round chambered. The firearm was also equipped with a laser aiming device. Johnson is currently on supervised probation and, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The firearm will be submitted for forensic testing and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to determine whether it is linked to any other crimes.

Johnson was charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Criminal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
  • Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

This investigation is being led by Detective Keith Hanson, Detective Matthew Szymczak, and Detective Kyle Lavin.

By Alex

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