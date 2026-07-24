BOMB THREAT SUSPECT ARRESTED OUTSIDE TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

Bridgeport Police arrested a Killingly man Wednesday night after he allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up the Total Mortgage Arena with an explosive device attached to his body.

Security at the arena evacuated guests and employees after being notified of the threat. Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Robert Elie of the Dayville section of Killingly, walking down the outside stairs of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater next door. Police said that upon seeing officers, Elie threw his cell phone to the ground, causing it to break into pieces.

Elie was taken into custody without incident. Police said no explosives were found on him. A Stamford Bomb Squad technician and a bomb-sniffing K9 searched the arena and surrounding area, and no bomb was located.

Elie was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital before being taken to Bridgeport Police Headquarters, where he was processed and charged with Threatening in the First Degree.

Police said Elie told the 911 dispatcher his threat stemmed from his outrage over a government conspiracy. According to police, he had previously been arrested by the Bridgeport Police Department in connection with erratic behavior.

Elie was held on a $40,000 bond.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter praised the officers, patrol supervisors, dispatchers, and arena security personnel for their quick response.

“This was a fluid and potentially life-threatening incident,” said Chief Porter. “Our officers, supervisors and dispatchers relied on their training and experience to perform decisively and tactically and bring it to a successful conclusion. We want everyone who lives in, works in, and visits Bridgeport to know we are doing our best to make them safe.”