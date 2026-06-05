Norwalk Police Launch Targeted Crosswalk Safety Enforcement Initiative

Targeted Crosswalk Safety Enforcement

The Norwalk Police Department is stepping up efforts to ensure pedestrian safety with a targeted enforcement initiative focused on crosswalk violations. Officers will be monitoring driver compliance and taking enforcement action when motorists fail to yield to pedestrians as required by law. This initiative aims to protect residents, commuters, and visitors by promoting safe driving and reinforcing the importance of yielding to pedestrians.

Pedestrian safety remains a top priority for the Norwalk Police Department. Drivers should be aware that a crosswalk violation carries a significant financial penalty. Drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks will be cited, with fines for violations set at $588.

The Norwalk Police Department encourages both drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant. Pedestrians should use designated crosswalks and make themselves visible, while drivers are urged to slow down, obey traffic signals, and stop for those crossing.

This targeted enforcement initiative is part of the Norwalk Police Department’s broader commitment to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities and to foster a culture of safety throughout the community.

For more information on crosswalk safety and enforcement efforts, residents can contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).