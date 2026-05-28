Norwalk Marine Officers Rescue Two Men After Jet Ski Sinks

Norwalk Officers Rescue Two Men From Cold Waters After Jet Ski Sinks

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at approximately 5:11 p.m., the Norwalk Police Department received a report of an overturned and sinking jet ski with two individuals in the water near Chimon Island. Marine Unit officers responded to the area and located the two men in the cold water.

Both individuals were safely removed from the water and were exhibiting signs of early-stage hypothermia. Officers immediately brought the men into the cabin of the police vessel to warm them while returning to shore. The two men were transported to Veteran’s Memorial Park Marina, where Norwalk Paramedics were standing by to provide medical evaluation and treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

A second Marine Unit vessel responded to the area of Chimon Island to recover the sunken jet ski.

Shortly thereafter, the Westport Police Department received a separate report of a disabled jet ski emitting smoke near Goose Island with one individual aboard. Norwalk Marine Unit officers immediately responded to assist the Westport Police Marine Unit. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the individual had already been safely brought aboard the Westport vessel. Fortunately, the operator never entered the water.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

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