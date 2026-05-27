Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY HOLDS ANNUAL BOOK SALE June 4-7 Sale Begins June 4 with “Preview”

ByAlex

May 27, 2026

The Stratford Library will return with its annual book sale Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7, 2026. The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is organized by the Board of Trustees under Chair Shelley Hall of Stratford.

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, autographed books and much more in over 50 categories at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers. The sale will commence with a “Preview” on Thursday, June 4 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The evening is open to everyone with no entry fee and books are double the marked price. The general book sale with prices as marked will continue on Friday, June 5 from 9 am-7 pm and Saturday, June 6 from 9 am-6 pm. Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival/Stratford Day. On Sunday, June 7 the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 9 am-2 pm and $10 a bag from 2:30-4 pm (bags provided).

The sale will be held at 2155 Main Street, next to the Library. Look for signs pointing the way.

For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

By Alex

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