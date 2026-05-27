Norwalk Police Arrest Man After Burglary and Explosion Threats

Residential Burglary with Threats of Explosion

On May 22, 2026, Patrol Officers responded to 150 Glover Avenue following a report of a residential burglary. The resident reported that a male had entered her apartment through a sliding door and announced, “Inspection.” The resident, awakened by the sound of the door being forced open, discovered the man in her kitchen removing knives from her knife block. The suspect stole six knives, made threatening statements about the building “blowing up” and “everyone dying,” and fled the apartment.

Officers quickly located the suspect outside the building. He was identified as Nicolas I. Damjanovic and was found in possession of the stolen knives. During the encounter, Damjanovic reiterated his threat, claiming that the building’s fourth floor was in danger due to a gas leak and a potential fire.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to the scene to ensure public safety. Fire personnel discovered a burnt rag on the stove in Damjanovic’s apartment, confirming the threat had a potential fire hazard. No injuries were reported, and the situation was contained without further incident.

Arrested: Nicolas I. Damjanovic, 36, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Home Invasion, Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $100,000

Court: June 5th, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

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