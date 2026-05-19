Norwalk Police Arrest Man After Protective Order Investigation Leads to Firearms Seizure

Violation of Protective Order Leads to Gun Arrest

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Norwalk Police Patrol Officers arrested Dominick Santella for Violation of a Protective Order following a family violence incident. Information obtained indicated that Santella still possessed firearms in violation of a Protective Order prohibiting him from possessing any firearms. Santella had previously signed a DPS compliance statement stating that he had turned over all of his firearms and ammunition.

The Detective Bureau assisted in the investigation and obtained search warrants for Santella’s residence and his two vehicles. During the execution of the search warrants, officers located a 12-gauge shotgun, a 22-caliber air rifle, a suppressor, an AR-15 receiver, a 3-D printed AR-15 lower receiver, a tactical vest with ceramic plates, and (3) high-capacity pistol magazines.

Officers also located Testosterone, Trenbolone, Nandrolone, Boldestene, and Oxandrolone, all listed as Schedule III controlled substances.

Arrested: Dominick Santella, 41, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Manufacture of a Firearm (3-D printed ghost gun), Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 counts), False Statement, Violation of a Protective Order (2 counts), Illegal Possession of Large-Capacity Magazines (3 counts).

Bond: $550,000

Court: Arraigned on May 8, 2026, due back on July 2, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

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