Bridgeport Domestic Assault Suspect Captured by U.S. Marshals in Bronx

SUSPECT IN SERIOUS DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON BOND STREET TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY U.S. MARSHALS

A felon wanted by the Bridgeport Police for seriously assaulting a woman on the East Side last week was captured in the Bronx, New York on Friday morning by United States Marshals. Frank Moreno, 45, had an active Bridgeport warrant for Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with an Emergency Call and Larceny in the Sixth Degree.

On the night of May 6th, Bridgeport officers were called to Bond Street on a report of a female outside covered in blood and pleading with citizens to call the police. An investigation by the Detective Bureau determined Moreno assaulted the victim with his hands and a beer bottle in her apartment. He then fled on foot with her cell phone so she could not call for help.

Moreno was on federal probation at the time and had recently been released from prison. Moreno was remanded to federal custody after Friday’s arrest. He will be extradited to Connecticut at a later date to be arraigned on the Bridgeport charges.

Frank Moreno has a long history of arrests in New York for violent robbery and firearms charges, including illegally possessing a machine gun.

The capture of Frank Moreno was a joint effort by the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, The United States Marshals Service, the United States Courts in New York and the United States Attorney in New York.

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