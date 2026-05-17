Bridgeport Police Investigate Fatal Huntington Turnpike Crash

On May 16, 2026, at approximately 8:45 pm Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the area of 1200 Huntington Turnpike on reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Additional information came into the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center indicating there was an accident between a car and a motorcycle with at least one unresponsive operator laying in the street.

Medics and Bridgeport Firefighters arrived on scene and began rendering medical aid to three parties. Medics pronounced the operator of a motorized scooter deceased at the scene. That person has been identified as a 61-year-old Bridgeport man.

When police arrived, they observed a severely damaged 2 door Mercedes Benz, a severely damaged motorized scooter, and the deceased operator of the scooter.

Police then observed the male operator of the Mercedes Benz sitting outside his car. The operator of the Mercedes has been identified as a 24-year-old Oakville, CT man. He had one passenger traveling in the Mercedes with him during the time of the accident. That passenger has been identified as a 36-year-old male. Both men were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers secured the scene and requested the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team. They responded and took charge of the investigation.

Bridgeport Police have notified the 61-year-old Bridgeport man’s next of kin. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers.

The north and southbound lanes on Huntington Turnpike are closed between Broadbridge Avenue and Intervale Road until further notice.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division, Officer Rory Anderson, at 203-576-7640.