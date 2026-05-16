Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Warn Residents About Jury Duty Phone Scam

ByAlex

May 16, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport Police Warn Residents About Phone Scam

The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller asks for money and identifies himself using the names of actual Bridgeport police officers. Potential victims are told they missed jury duty and are required to pay a $7,000 fine. They are given instructions on where to go to send the money. The calls are from fake numbers.

The department received multiple complaints in the last week regarding the scam. The suspect has used the name of different officers. There were no cases reported in which anyone sent the money.

The Bridgeport Police Department is advising residents it does not solicit money over the phone for any type of violation, or criminal charge.

Anyone who believes they received a similar call is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s non-emergency number at: (203) 576-7671.

The case is under investigation by Detective Frank Podpolucha of the Financial Crimes Unit. He can be reached at: (203) 395-6359.

By Alex

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