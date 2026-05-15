Bridgeport Police Arrest Man After Narcotics Investigation

During March and April 2026, the Bridgeport Police Task Force, working collaboratively with the FBI, conducted a two-month investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics by 40-year-old, Joseph Moss, of Bridgeport.

This investigation culminated in the successful issuance of search warrants for Joseph Moss, his vehicle, and his residence located on Olive Street in Bridgeport.

The investigation was led by Detective Carlos Vazquez and Officer Kevin Bettini.

On April 28, 2026, the Bridgeport Police Task Force executed the search warrants associated with this operation. Pursuant to the execution of those warrants, officers recovered an illegal 1911 firearm loaded with 10mm rounds, an additional loaded magazine containing 7 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and an additional 46 rounds of ammunition.

The recovered firearm will be submitted to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), a national database utilized by law enforcement agencies to compare ballistic evidence and determine whether the firearm has been used in other crimes or shooting incidents throughout the United States.

Officers also recovered approximately 100 grams of cocaine, approximately 50 ecstasy pills, and approximately 50 pressed pills believed to contain fentanyl. Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and highly potent synthetic opioid commonly associated with fatal overdoses throughout the United States.

In addition, officers seized narcotics-packaging materials, three digital scales used to weigh and package narcotics for street-level distribution, blenders commonly used to cut and process narcotics and other items consistent with the preparation and sale of illegal narcotics.

Officers further recovered approximately $1,000 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales.

As a result of this investigation, Joseph Moss was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.

This investigation and arrest are part of the ongoing efforts to keep the City of Bridgeport safe through continued collaboration with our federal and local law enforcement partners.

#BridgeportCT #BridgeportPolice #FBI #NarcoticsInvestigation #DrugBust #GunSeizure #Fentanyl #Cocaine #Ecstasy #ArrestReport #CTNews #LocalNews #CrimeNews #LawEnforcement #PublicSafety #PoliceTaskForce #NIBIN #IllegalFirearm #DrugInvestigation #BreakingNews