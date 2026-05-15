Westport Issues Traffic Advisory for Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour

Traffic Advisory

Incident Location: Westport Roads on east side of town

Incident Date: 05/17/26

Incident Time: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Westport, CT — On Sunday, May 17, the Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour will pass through Westport between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Residents and visitors should expect an increased number of cyclists on roads throughout town during this time.

The Town of Westport advises all motorists to use caution, allow extra travel time, and remain alert when sharing the roadway with participants. Your cooperation will help ensure a safe and successful event for everyone involved.