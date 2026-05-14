Extra Space Storage Celebrates Grand Opening At Former Stop & Shop Site In Bridgeport

Extra Space Storage and PrimeSpace Capital celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of a new self-storage facility at 2600 Madison Avenue in Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 13th. The project brings new life to the former Stop & Shop grocery store, a large North End property that had been vacant for about 10 years. What was once a dark and unused big-box store has now been redeveloped into a modern self-storage facility designed to serve residents, businesses, and customers throughout the area.

The redevelopment transformed the former 69,000-square-foot grocery store into a 138,000-square-foot, Class A, fully climate-controlled self-storage facility. Representatives from Extra Space Storage and PrimeSpace Capital were on hand for the ceremony, which included a formal ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility. The project is also an example of PrimeSpace Capital’s work acquiring distressed or underused properties and repurposing them into productive, sustainable real estate projects.

“This is a former Stop and Shop Grocery that has been vacant for 10 years,” said Israel Friedman, Managing Director at PrimeSpace Capital. “We repurposed it into a Class A fully Climate Controlled Self-Storage Facility. We’re very excited for this opening day and we’re looking forward to serving the customers in the area.”

PrimeSpace Capital credited the team effort behind the Bridgeport project, including Julie Bird, who played a key role in moving the project through its final stages. According to PrimeSpace Capital, Bird helped keep subcontractors on track, maintained momentum during a critical part of the project, and helped move up the transformer installation ahead of schedule. The company recently recognized her as its first Employee of the Month for her work on the Bridgeport Extra Space Storage project.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company operates more than 4,000 self-storage facilities across the country and is one of the largest operators and third-party management companies in the self-storage industry. Extra Space Storage provides clean, secure, and professionally managed storage options, including climate-controlled storage, business storage, vehicle storage, and other services designed to help customers during moves, life transitions, business needs, or when they simply need more space.