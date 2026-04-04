Westport Opens Renter’s Rebate Program for Seniors and Disabled Residents

Westport Opens Renter’s Rebate Assistance Program for Seniors and Residents with Disabilities on April 1, 2026

Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that starting April 1, 2026, qualified Westport residents can access meaningful financial relief through the State of Connecticut Renter’s Rebate Program, which helps eligible seniors and individuals with disabilities offset 2025 rent and utility expenses.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2026.

This program provides important support to residents living on fixed or limited incomes, helping to ease the burden of rising housing and utility costs.

Who is Eligible?

Residents may qualify if they:

Have lived in Connecticut for at least one year

Are 65 years or older, or receive Social Security Disability Income

Earned $46,300 or less (single) or $56,500 or less (married) in 2025

What You’ll Need to Apply

Applicants must provide documentation for:

2025 income (tax return, SSA-1099, or other 1099 forms)

Disability status (if applicable)

2025 utility payments (electric, gas, water, oil, or propane)

2025 rent payments (receipts signed by landlord, cancelled checks, or landlord statement)

How to Apply

Previous applicants will receive applications by mail

New applicants should contact Westport Human Services at 203-341-1050 for assistance

Applications must be filed in the applicant’s municipality of residence

“This program can make a real difference for residents facing rising living costs,” said Director Daignault. “We strongly encourage anyone who may be eligible to apply or reach out for guidance.”