Westport

Westport Opens Renter’s Rebate Program for Seniors and Disabled Residents

ByAlex

Apr 4, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Westport Opens Renter’s Rebate Assistance Program for Seniors and Residents with Disabilities on April 1, 2026

Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that starting April 1, 2026, qualified Westport residents can access meaningful financial relief through the State of Connecticut Renter’s Rebate Program, which helps eligible seniors and individuals with disabilities offset 2025 rent and utility expenses.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2026.

This program provides important support to residents living on fixed or limited incomes, helping to ease the burden of rising housing and utility costs.

Who is Eligible?
Residents may qualify if they:

Have lived in Connecticut for at least one year
Are 65 years or older, or receive Social Security Disability Income
Earned $46,300 or less (single) or $56,500 or less (married) in 2025

What You’ll Need to Apply
Applicants must provide documentation for:

2025 income (tax return, SSA-1099, or other 1099 forms)
Disability status (if applicable)
2025 utility payments (electric, gas, water, oil, or propane)
2025 rent payments (receipts signed by landlord, cancelled checks, or landlord statement)

How to Apply

Previous applicants will receive applications by mail
New applicants should contact Westport Human Services at 203-341-1050 for assistance
Applications must be filed in the applicant’s municipality of residence

“This program can make a real difference for residents facing rising living costs,” said Director Daignault. “We strongly encourage anyone who may be eligible to apply or reach out for guidance.”

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

2026 Longshore Golf Course Opening

Apr 3, 2026 Alex
Westport

Today’s 2nd Vehicle Fire

Mar 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Tough Commute

Mar 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

Connecticut Attorney General Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Federal Election Order

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Homicide Investigation Underway on Woodstock Avenue in Stratford

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Fire Department Opens Applications for Entry-Level Firefighter Exam

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG CHALLENGES ROLLBACK OF LIMITS ON DANGEROUS EMISSIONS OF MERCURY AND OTHER HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANTS FROM POWER PLANTS

Apr 5, 2026 Alex