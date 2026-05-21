Westport Fine Arts Festival To Bring Downtown Road Closures and Traffic Delays

Incident Type: Road Closures – Fine Arts Festival

Incident Location: Main Street/Downtown Area

Incident Date: 05/22/26-05/24/26

Incident Time: 6:00 AM on 05/22 -10:00 PM 05/24

Westport Downtown Fine Arts Festival to Impact Traffic and Road Access May 22–24

Westport, CT — The Westport Downtown Merchants Association will host its annual Fine Arts Festival from Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24, 2026, bringing a weekend of arts, culture, and community activity to downtown Westport.

To safely accommodate the festival, several road closures will be in effect beginning at 6:00 AM on Friday, May 22 through 10:00 PM on Sunday, May 24:

• Main Street between Post Road East and Avery Place

• Elm Street between Main Street and Bedford Square

These closures are expected to result in increased traffic congestion in the downtown area, as well as significantly higher pedestrian volumes throughout the weekend.

Motorists traveling through downtown Westport are strongly encouraged to exercise caution, remain alert for pedestrians, and seek alternate routes whenever possible.

The Town appreciates the public’s cooperation in ensuring a safe and enjoyable event for all attendees.

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