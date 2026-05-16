Westport DPW Launches Recycling Education Campaign“No Bags, No Food, No Foam”

Westport, CT – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is asking Westport residents to help address the growing problem of recycling contamination. To raise awareness, the DPW is launching a campaign to educate residents on proper recycling practices.

Six days a week, residents and private haulers bring recyclables to the Westport Transfer Station, where it is collected and transported to the Interstate Waste Materials Recovery Facility in Shelton, CT. There, it is sorted, then sold as commodities to manufacturers for reuse.

While some materials arrive clean, dry, and loose, others do not. Containers filled with leftover food like strawberry jam or peanut butter, and cardboard boxes still packed with Styrofoam, are common issues. Small changes in how residents recycle can make a big difference.

The three major sources of contamination are easy to remember with this catchphrase:

“No Bags, No Food, No Foam.”

No Bags

Never place recyclables in plastic bags. Although it may seem convenient, all bagged recycling must be discarded at the Materials Recovery Facility due to OSHA safety regulations. No Food

Empty and rinse all containers before recycling. Food and liquid residue can contaminate entire loads, often causing them to be rejected. No Foam

Styrofoam cannot be recycled in the area. Residents are asked to dispose of all Styrofoam in the trash and remove packing materials from boxes before recycling them. Styrofoam easily breaks apart and spreads, contaminating other recyclables.

DPW Director Pete Ratkiewich stated, “Improper recycling creates additional processing costs for the Town—costs that are ultimately passed on to residents. By following these simple guidelines, you can help keep Westport’s recycling program efficient and cost-effective.”