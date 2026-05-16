Two Shot In Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police responded to the 690 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:10am after multiple ShotSpotter activations.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by AMR. A second victim later self-transported to Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No arrests have been made, and the Bridgeport Police Department is investigating. Further information will be provided once available.