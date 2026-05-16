Bridgeport

Two Shot In Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

May 16, 2026 , , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport Police responded to the 690 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:10am after multiple ShotSpotter activations.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by AMR. A second victim later self-transported to Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No arrests have been made, and the Bridgeport Police Department is investigating. Further information will be provided once available.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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