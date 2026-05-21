Westport Weston Task Force Collecting Personal Care Items for DVCC Clients

Westport Weston Domestic Violence Task Force Announces Personal Care Supply Drive

From Thursday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 27, the Westport Weston Domestic Violence Task Force (WWDVTF) will be collecting donations of personal care items to support residents of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center’s (DVCC) safe houses and community clients.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center supports individuals and families impacted by abuse as they work toward safety, stability, and healing. DVCC provides free and confidential services to individuals experiencing domestic violence at any level, helping them build safer environments for themselves and their loved ones. Services include emergency safe housing, housing and financial advocacy, legal advocacy, trauma-informed individual and group counseling, and multilingual/multicultural support services.

Requested donation items include:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Menstrual products

Deodorant

Lotion

Soap/body wash

Shaving gel

Shampoo and conditioner

Hair care products

Donations may be placed in collection bins at the following locations between May 21st and May 27th:

Westport Police Department

50 Jesup Road, Westport

Weston Police Department

56 Norfield Drive, Weston

Community members may also purchase items directly through the DVCC Amazon Wish List:

https://a.co/7rmDZH0

Items purchased through the wish list can be shipped directly to DVCC’s office. These everyday essentials help provide comfort, dignity, and support to victims and survivors as they move forward on their path toward safety and healing.

The WWDVTF extends its sincere gratitude to the Westport and Weston communities for their continued generosity and support. Time and again, community members have stepped forward to help those in need, and the Task Force remains deeply appreciative of that compassion and commitment.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, help is available 24 hours a day through the DVCC hotline at 1-888-774-2900. Additional information can be found at www.dvccct.org.

To learn more about the Westport Weston Domestic Violence Task Force and its mission to raise awareness and connect individuals with resources related to domestic violence, follow the Task Force on Facebook.