Norwalk Police Arrest Driver in Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian

On November 19, 2025, Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Bedford Avenue after reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. Responding officers determined that the pedestrian had been struck by two separate vehicles.

The incident was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dashboard camera, which showed the pedestrian crossing Van Buren Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop for the red traffic signal while turning left from Bedford Avenue onto Van Buren Avenue.

Following the collision, the driver failed to stop and fled the scene. A second vehicle traveling on Van Buren Avenue subsequently struck the pedestrian after the operator was unable to see the victim lying in the roadway. The driver of the second vehicle immediately stopped and rendered aid. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The department’s Accident Reconstruction Team assumed the investigation. Following a thorough investigation, the investigating officer obtained an arrest warrant for the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene. On May 18, 2026, Edwin Francisco-Bonilla was taken into custody.

Arrested: Edwin Francisco-Bonilla, 30, of Bridgeport, CT

Charges: Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Signal, Operator of a Motor Vehicle Fails to Exercise Reasonable Care near a Vulnerable User, Use of a Cell Phone, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, and Operating with Unsafe Tires

Bond: $100,000

Court: June 1, 2026