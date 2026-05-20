Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Two Smoke Shop Employees After Illegal Cannabis Investigations

ByAlex

May 20, 2026

Smoke Shop Employees Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Sales

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division executed a search and seizure warrant at Wally’s Convenience, located at 336 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Following a comprehensive narcotics investigation, it was determined that employees of Wally’s Convenience were illegally selling marijuana from the store, which is not a licensed cannabis dispensary. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Wally’s Convenience. During the execution of the search warrant, a total of 4.15 pounds of cannabis products were seized, including flower, vapes, and gummies. The store employee, Emad Alawdi, was taken into custody.

Arrested: Emad Alawdi, 28, of Norwalk, CT
Charges: Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis, Operation of a Drug Factory, and Possession of Cannabis over the legal limit
Bond: $50,000
Court: May 26, 2026

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division executed a search warrant at Kings Tobacco and Vape Shop, located at 2 Main Street, Norwalk, CT. Following a comprehensive narcotics investigation, it was determined that employees of Kings Tobacco and Vape were illegally selling marijuana from the store, which is not a licensed cannabis dispensary. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Kings Tobacco and Vape. During the execution of the search warrant, a total of 1.537 pounds of cannabis products were seized, including flower, vapes, and gummies. The store employee, Sari A. Saleh, was taken into custody.

Arrested: Sari A. Saleh, 20, of Brooklyn, NY
Charges: Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis over the legal limit
Bond: $1,000
Court: May 27, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

By Alex

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