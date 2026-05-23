Sen. Tony Hwang Named Legislator of the Year by Connecticut Library Association

Sen. Hwang Named “Legislator of the Year” by Statewide CT Library Association

REDDING – State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) was recently honored as “Legislator of the Year” by the Connecticut Library Association, the representative body for Connecticut libraries, during a recognition event at the Mark Twain Library in West Redding, recognizing his bipartisan leadership supporting libraries, freedom to read, digital access, and public education across Connecticut.

The association specifically recognized Sen. Hwang’s role in drafting and advancing landmark bipartisan legislation in 2025 that protected Connecticut libraries from restrictive and costly e-book licensing practices, helping expand digital access for residents while easing financial pressure on local communities and taxpayers.

Sen. Hwang offered remarks at the event and emphasized the important role libraries play in American democracy and civic life. “Our libraries are open and free institutions dedicated to knowledge, learning, and informed choice. Free exchange of ideas and access to information are pillars of our democracy. Any form of censorship, especially in our libraries, is fundamentally un-American. Personally, as an immigrant, libraries provided me with all the resources to be informed and seek knowledge that enabled me to pursue and achieve the American dream,” he said.

Connecticut State Librarian Deborah Schander credited Hwang’s leadership and willingness to engage on the issue of digital access for libraries throughout Connecticut, public, private-nonprofit and academic.

“After meeting Sen. Hwang when I started at the state library, my first conversation with him was about the challenges libraries faced with e-books and digital access. He immediately understood the issue and took action,” Schander said. “It was because of his advocacy and leadership that this important bipartisan legislation was introduced and ultimately passed.”

Last year, Sen. Hwang played a leading role in advancing Public Act 25-9, a bipartisan law designed to protect Connecticut libraries from restrictive digital licensing practices that increased costs and limited public access to e-books and digital materials.

Fairfield Town Librarian Scott Jarzombek echoed the impact of Sen. Hwang’s advocacy over the years, and offered congratulations on behalf of the Fairfield Public Library.

“On behalf of the Fairfield Public Library, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Senator Tony Hwang on this well-deserved Legislator of the Year award. He not only collaborated with the library community to gather our input but also valued it every step of the way. Senator Hwang truly worked alongside us, demonstrating a deep understanding of our mission—sometimes even challenging the establishment and his caucus, which is especially admirable in today’s political climate.

“On a personal note, Tony is not just a Fairfield resident but also a dedicated library supporter and user. He was incredibly welcoming to me when I first started, and I deeply value our conversations. I am proud to see one of our representatives being recognized with this honor,” he said.

The Connecticut Library Association also honored Sen. Ceci Maher, Rep. Matt Blumenthal, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Rep. Eleni Kavros-DeGraw as Legislators of the Year.