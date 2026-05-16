Governor Lamont Launches Statewide CT250 Celebration Across Connecticut

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CT250: CONNECTICUT’S STATEWIDE CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE

For a Full Calendar of CT250 Events, Visit 250inCT.com

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined state officials and community leaders to announce CT250, Connecticut’s statewide initiative to commemorate, celebrate, and reflect on the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Announced at the historic Old State House in Hartford, CT250 will bring together communities across all of the state’s 169 municipalities through a dynamic calendar of events, immersive experiences, educational programs, and community-driven celebrations.

“Moments like this remind us that history isn’t just something we look back on – it’s something we carry with us,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Connecticut has a powerful story to tell as America marks its 250th anniversary. Our state supplied the Continental Army when it needed us most, sent thousands of troops into the fight, and stood firmly behind the cause of independence from the very beginning. CT250 gives us the opportunity – and the responsibility – to share that history in a way that is meaningful and inclusive, and to help inspire the next chapter of the American experiment.”

The program is rooted in Connecticut’s pivotal role in the nation’s founding and its lasting contributions to the American story. Designated the “Provision State,” Connecticut supplied vast quantities of food, munitions, and other critical supplies to the Continental Army under the leadership of Governor Jonathan Trumbull – the only incumbent colonial governor to openly support the Patriot cause. The state also sent tens of thousands of troops, with an estimated 40,000 men serving overall, representing roughly one-fifth of the state’s total population.

Signature events across Connecticut include:

• Nationwide Bell Ringing – July 4, 2:00 PM, statewide

• Recommitment Ceremony – July 4, Hartford

• Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park – July 4, Hartford

• Greenwich Celebrates America’s 250th – June 28, Greenwich

• Deep River Muster – July 18, Deep River

• CT Maritime Heritage Festival – September 12-13, New London

• Durham Revolutionary War Encampment – October 17, Durham

• First Oval Office Project – October 3, Litchfield

Additional programming will unfold statewide, including cultural celebrations, historical exhibits, and community-led events. Activities will highlight the contributions of farmers, artisans, women on the home front, and more than 800 African American and Native American soldiers and sailors from Connecticut who served during the Revolutionary War.

CT250 is led by the America 250 | CT Commission, chaired by former Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill and administered by CT Humanities. Officials say the initiative is designed to ensure residents and visitors across Connecticut can participate in the commemoration.

For a full calendar of events and additional information, visit 250inCT.com.