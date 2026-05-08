Sen. Tony Hwang Honored After Nearly Two Decades of Public Service

Sen. Hwang Bids Farewell to CT State Senate Following Nearly Two Decades of Public Service; Honored by Bipartisan Colleagues

HARTFORD – State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) on Tuesday delivered an emotional farewell address in the State Senate circle as colleagues honored his nearly 20 years of service in the Connecticut General Assembly ahead of the close of the 2026 legislative session on May 6. Sen. Hwang served six years in the House of Representatives before joining the State Senate in 2014.

Sen. Hwang, who historically became the first Asian American elected to the Senate, reflected on his American immigrant experience, the privilege of public service, and the responsibility of preserving the institution of integrity, civility and statesmanship.

“We are truly blessed to sit in this esteemed and honored circle. It has been a great accomplishment and privilege of my life to serve here. What I’ve learned first and foremost is that dignified public service is to be respected, nurtured, and supported,” he said.

Sen. Hwang spoke about arriving in the United States as a child immigrant and the motivation he felt serving as a role model for future generations of Asian American leaders despite fighting against bias and prejudice and pursuing the American dream of financial security and social acceptance and impact.

“I remember the first day I was in this chamber, talking about the immigrant experience and becoming the first Asian American elected into the Senate, which first convened in 1819,” he said. “We have an important responsibility as role models. How we conduct ourselves in this circle reflects the type of governance and community we want and aspire to be.”

Sen. Hwang’s tenure was recognized by colleagues for his bipartisan collaborative approach, civility in debate, deep connection with his community, and commitment to public health, environmental stewardship, and public safety. He is deeply principled in transparency and accountability in government and public service.

He went on to emphasize that public service does not end with elected office.

“We don’t ever stop being servants and community members. It’s our calling to serve and be an integral part of our community,” Sen. Hwang said.

He also expressed gratitude to his family for their sacrifices and support throughout his public service career, while thanking the residents of Fairfield, Easton, Westport, Weston, Trumbull, Bethel, and Newtown for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve during his career.

Sen. Hwang said, “I’m honored and privileged by that trust. Another responsibility that I hold very dearly is representing the people of Sandy Hook/Newtown and ensuring violent tragedies like that never occur again. It is important in my role as a community leader to lead us toward healing and not divisiveness.

State Sen. Pat Billie Miller (D-Stamford), who entered the legislature alongside Sen. Hwang in 2009 from a neighboring district, emotionally reflected on their friendship and his character.

“You never forgot your journey. You never forgot your struggle, and that’s what makes you who you are. Forget the party. It’s your heart. You have a heart for the people. You have a heart to do the right thing for the people, because you know what it is to struggle. I consider you my brother and I wish you the best,” she said.

Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney (D-New Haven) also commended Sen. Hwang’s respect for the institution and his conduct within the chamber.

“Senator Hwang embodies the best traditions of this chamber. He always speaks in a respectful way and reminds us that we are all blessed to be here with the confidence of the people who sent us here. That sense of decorum is always something that his example has brought to the fore,” Sen. Looney said.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) praised Sen. Hwang’s integrity, compassion, and leadership within the Senate Republican Caucus.

“Tony has always been a great moral guide and compass,” Sen. Harding said. “He’s not afraid to stand out or to be the only one sometimes because he does what he believes is right. He embodies everything a public servant should be, and the people of the 28th District have been incredibly fortunate to have him as their senator.”

Closing his remarks, Sen. Hwang reflected on the lasting bonds created through legislative service.

“No matter where we go after this career, we will always be part of this circle. For that, I will always be grateful.”