Flags Lowered Sunday For Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Sunday For The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an annual ceremony that serves as the official national tribute honoring all firefighters in the U.S. who have died in the line of duty.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

During Sunday’s ceremony, which is held at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland, 204 fallen firefighters from departments across the country will be honored in the 2026 Roll of Honor. Included among those being honored are two firefighters from Connecticut: Raymond A. Moreau of the Plainville Fire Department, who died in the line of duty on July 27, 2025, while operating at a fire at a residence in Plainville; and Todd G. Gagnon of the Cromwell Fire District, Local 4662, who died on May 22, 2020, after a brave battle with occupational esophageal cancer. Their names are included on a plaque that will be unveiled this weekend as part of the permanent memorial at the federal park.

Since 1852, there have been 364 firefighters in Connecticut who have died in the line of duty.

“Every day, firefighters face the possibility of risking their lives to protect complete strangers, heroically putting themselves in danger out of a sense of duty to the safety of our communities, and we should all thank them for the service they provide,” Governor Lamont said. “I urge everyone to reflect upon those firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty, as well as the sacrifices made by their families and loved ones. The bravery and courage of our fallen firefighters will always be honored and respected.”

“When tragedy strikes, it is our firefighters who run towards danger,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “As we recognize this year’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, let us all take a moment to honor the selfless sacrifice of our firefighters and recognize the risk that comes with their job, especially the risk to their health. This year is especially meaningful, as we remember the lives of Plainville Firefighter Ray Moreau and Cromwell Firefighter Todd Gagnon. Both Ray and Todd were dedicated first responders who leave behind a lasting legacy. My heart goes out to the loved ones of our fallen firefighters and their beloved fire companies.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the Connecticut State Capitol building and all other state-operated buildings, grounds, and facilities statewide. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and any other private entities and government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags for this same duration of time.

To receive email alerts anytime the governor orders flags to half-staff, visit portal.ct.gov/governor/news/sign-up-for-news-updates.