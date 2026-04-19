GOVERNOR LAMONT ESTABLISHES COMMISSION TO REEVALUATE CONNECTICUT’S EDUCATION FUNDING SYSTEMS, IMPROVE STUDENT OUTCOMES

Governor Says Formulas for Funding Public Schools Need To Be Modernized To Reflect Current-Day Needs

Governor Announces Substantial Investment in Education From $500M Affordability Fund

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed an executive order (Executive Order No. 26-3) calling for the development of a strategic plan to reform the funding streams used to support the operations of Connecticut’s K-12 public schools, saying that the existing methodologies – including the state’s main funding formula, known as the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant – were developed several generations ago, are outdated, and need updating to reflect school districts’ current-day needs.

“Significant increases in investments made in our education system over the past seven years have made Connecticut’s school system one of the best in the country, however there is room to grow to ensure we are maximizing outcomes and support for each student at each school,” Governor Lamont said. “It is about time that we take a bottom-up look at how we fund our schools with a focus on ensuring funding is fair and driving the best results for our students. The efficiency and effectiveness of the largest streams of state education funding, such as ECS, have not been evaluated holistically for many years. The state must perform a thorough evaluation of the impact of these grants, the results they are having on improving student success, and what we can do to improve access to educational opportunities for all students — including special education services.”

In addition to establishing the commission, Governor Lamont today announced that he will be working with legislative leaders to direct a significant portion of the proposed $500 million affordability fund to support local school districts during this current fiscal year.

“I know there are school districts that cannot wait until the conclusion of this commission to address current gaps and needs,” Governor Lamont said. “Education is a top priority for me, and that is why I am working with Senate and House leadership to direct substantial funds to our schools right now.”

To develop the strategic plan, Executive Order No. 26-3 establishes the Governor’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on K-12 Education Funding and Accountability. The commission is being tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of all education funding in Connecticut and then providing the governor and the Connecticut General Assembly with recommendations on how this system can be improved.

The commission is required to look at the landscape of educational funding in Connecticut, any relevant models from other states, the primary cost drivers impacting Connecticut school districts, and proven strategies for delivering K-12 education that have resulted in improved outcomes and student success in Connecticut.

Governor Lamont is appointing Natalie Wagner, deputy chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, to serve as the commission’s chairperson, and Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education, to serve as vice chairperson. The two leaders will be responsible for appointing other stakeholders to serve as commission members. The members are expected to include representatives of boards of education, town government, district administrators, state agencies, the legislature, teachers, state and national education funding experts, special education directors, regional education service centers, alliance districts, and parents. All the members will serve as volunteers and will not receive compensation for their service on the commission.

The commission’s first meeting will be scheduled shortly after its membership has been finalized.

“We are establishing this commission with clear-eyed objectives and intent to deliver actionable, substantive changes reflecting input from the spectrum of stakeholders,” Deputy Chief of Staff Wagner said. “Our guiding principles are how we can best partner with towns and school districts to ensure that schools have access to the resources they need to deliver high quality educational opportunities, that resources are being maximized to deliver those opportunities, and that students throughout Connecticut are able to access those opportunities.”

“I am grateful to Governor Lamont for his leadership in establishing the Blue-Ribbon Commission on K-12 Education Funding and Accountability and I am honored to serve as the commission’s vice chairperson,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “The commission represents an opportunity to engage in a comprehensive, data-informed re-evaluation of our current funding structures, including accountability for ensuring that resources are used effectively to improve the upward trend in academic achievement we are seeing across the state. Together, we are committed to strengthening outcomes and ensuring every student has access to the resources and opportunities they need for learning, life, and work beyond school.”

The Nellie Mae Education Foundation will be funding facilitators and national experts to help support the work of the commission.

“The establishment of this commission reflects a critical inflection point – a recognition that how we fund education is inseparable from whether every student can truly thrive,” Dr. Gisele C. Shorter, president and CEO of Nellie Mae said. “At Nellie Mae, we are proud to support a process that brings rigor, transparency, and shared accountability to the full K–12 funding ecosystem, because equitable outcomes require not just more resources, but smarter, more aligned stewardship of them.”

The executive order requires the commission to submit its strategic plan by January 15, 2027.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 26-3: https://portal.ct.gov/governor/-/media/office-of-the-governor/executive-orders/lamont-executive-orders/executive-order-no-26-3.pdf