Bridgeport Woman Fatally Stabbed at Park Avenue Rooming House; Homicide Investigation Underway

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found stabbed at a Park Avenue rooming house shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the 350 block of Park Avenue around 12:05 am for an altercation involving numerous persons. The victim, 41-year-old Willesha Riddick of Bridgeport, was bleeding and unresponsive at the front door of the house. She was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital and pronounced deceased. It was determined Ms. Reddick was stabbed multiple times.

A second female suffered a minor stab wound at the house. She was treated at Bridgeport Hospital and released.

Homicide Detectives conducted interviews throughout the night. The Major Crimes Unit was processing scene into the morning.

The stabbings are isolated incidents and there is no danger to the public. Further details will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Elizabeth Santora at: (203) 581-5291.