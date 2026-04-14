DOJ Sues Connecticut Over Trust Act as CT Leaders Defend “Sovereign State” Rights

Attorney General William Tong, Governor Ned Lamont, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released the following statements after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit targeting Connecticut’s Trust Act.

“This is the sovereign state of Connecticut, and it is my honor to be its Attorney General. The sovereign people of Connecticut have exercised our right to pass state laws like the Trust Act that prioritize public safety and ensure that all people can trust and rely on law enforcement to keep us safe.

“It is our policy and the law of the state of Connecticut to respect and honor immigrant workers and families, and we welcome their contributions to our state. It is a shame that the President and the Department of Justice are not focused on public safety but are wasting federal resources on attacking Connecticut with a baseless lawsuit that has no foundation in law or fact. Connecticut is not a “sanctuary” state, whatever that means.

“This term is meaningless and has no basis in Connecticut law. We will defend Connecticut and Connecticut families and fight this lawless attack with every fiber of our being,” said Attorney General Tong.

“We will defend Connecticut’s laws vigorously against the complaints outlined in the federal government’s lawsuit. Our Trust Act and related policies are consistent with the Constitution and reflect our responsibility to govern responsibly, protect public safety, and uphold the rights of all residents.

“Connecticut respects the rule of law and the constitutional roles of both federal and state governments. Connecticut law enforcement prioritizes serious criminal activity and works every day to keep our communities safe, while also respecting constitutional protections afforded to residents and maintaining trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“Our laws do not prevent federal authorities from enforcing immigration law. Rather, they reflect a longstanding principle: the federal government cannot require states to use their personnel or resources to carry out federal enforcement responsibilities,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

“New Haven is proudly a welcoming city. Immigrants who want to be productive members of our community are welcomed and embraced in New Haven.

“Our Welcoming City policy is not only a legally sound policy that is compliant with all local, state and federal law, it’s also a practical policy that helps keep our residents and community safe. We’re committed to ensuring all New Haveners feel safe calling the police, seeking medical care, sending their kids to school, and accessing other critical public services. Conversely, if any individual commits a violent crime in New Haven, we’re committed to arresting them and bringing them to justice, regardless of their immigration status.

“Sadly, but unsurprisingly, the Trump Administration’s lawsuit contains inaccuracies and untruths about New Haven’s Welcoming City executive order. We are confident we are on the right side of the law – and, equally important, we are confident we are on the right side of history. We will continue to stand up to President Trump and we will continue to defend our residents, our city and our values,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.