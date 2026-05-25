BLUMENTHAL, DELUZIO, & BOYLE INTRODUCE BILL RESTORING LEGAL PROTECTIONS FOR AMTRAK PASSENGERS

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representatives Chris Deluzio (D-PA) and Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA) introduced the Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act, legislation providing Amtrak passengers a pathway to seek justice after incidents of negligence or misconduct.

In 2019, Amtrak quietly implemented a broad arbitration agreement and class action waiver policy that include personal injury claims, such as gross negligence and wrongful death, as well as claims of discrimination. The policy’s forced arbitration provision requires Amtrak passengers to forfeit their right to sue Amtrak in a U.S. court for any reason with the purchase of an Amtrak ticket. The Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act prohibits Amtrak from continuing to impose its forced arbitration and class action waiver policy in its passenger contracts—restoring legal rights and protections to Amtrak riders who are currently prevented from seeking justice in courts.

“This measure protects Amtrak travelers and ensures they are able to seek legal accountability,” said Blumenthal. “Forced arbitration is an unjust and un-American practice, stripping individuals of their basic rights and restricting access to justice. With this bill, we make sure Amtrak can no longer implement their exploitative and unfair policies, providing Amtrak passengers with a track to justice and ensuring they can have their day in court.”

“I am a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and I’m proud to support passenger rail and want to make passenger trains a better option for people,” said Deluzio. “I also want to make sure that riders have their rights to hold Amtrak accountable when they mess up. People should not have to sign away their basic right to seek justice if they are wronged when they ride a train. The Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act will protect riders’ rights when they take the train.”

“We’ve delivered funding to improve trains, upgrade infrastructure, and speed up service — because Americans deserve a world-class experience when they ride Amtrak. I’m proud to help lead this bill to ensure that if something does go wrong, every passenger has the right to seek justice. So many Pennsylvanians count on Amtrak every day, and they shouldn’t have to give up their rights just to ride the train,” said Boyle.

The legislation is cosponsored in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Ed Markey (D-MA).

The Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act is supported by a number of organizations, including American Association for Justice (AAJ), Public Citizen, National Disability Rights Network, and the Rail Passengers Association.

“Millions of Americans rely on Amtrak to get them to their destination safely, and their rights must be protected if something goes wrong,” said AAJ CEO Linda Lipsen. “AAJ applauds Senator Blumenthal for reintroducing the Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act to hold Amtrak accountable and ensure that customers and their families can seek justice when they’ve been hurt or killed.”

“Riding the Amtrak should not require a passenger to sacrifice their day in court. A person should be able to purchase an Amtrak ticket without giving up their right to sue Amtrak in court if something should go wrong. Amtrak has no business forcing aggrieved consumers into arbitration. Thankfully, Senator Blumenthal’s Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act would enable passengers once again to ride Amtrak without sacrificing their right to file lawsuits in court,” said Robert Weissman, co-director of Public Citizen.

The full text of the bill can be found here: https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-5-20_ending_passenger_rail_forced_arbitration_act_bill_text.pdf