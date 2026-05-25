Fairfield University Art Museum To Present James Welling: Cento

Fairfield University Art Museum Presents James Welling: Cento

September 25 – December 12

The Fairfield University Art Museum announces a new museum exhibition of the work of renowned Contemporary photographer James Welling, opening September 25 and on view through December 12, 2026.

Fairfield University Art Museum is pleased to present James Welling: Cento, a major exhibition of the photographer’s work focusing on the classical world, in its first American museum presentation. The exhibition will be on view from September 25 to December 12, in the Museum’s Walsh Gallery at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Cento will present more than 60 photographs by Connecticut-born, American photographer James Welling (b. 1951), featuring architecture and statuary of ancient Greece and Rome. Welling prints his images on plastic sheets via a laser printer, and then animates the surface with oil paint, oil sticks, and even raw powdered pigment. The resulting prints lie somewhere between photography, painting, and printmaking, their surfaces mechanically printed while also visibly hand-altered.

The series Cento takes its name from an ancient type of “found” poem, created by assembling fragments of various poetic or musical works. In these works, created between 2019 and 2021, Welling captures photographic segments of ancient sculpture and architecture, overlaid with intense colors that ask the viewer to consider concepts of polychromy – both the true ancient colors, often lost to our eyes today, as well as modern color applied to ancient remains.

The exhibition also includes works from the series Personae (2021-22) in which Welling explores human expressiveness. This series began with photographs of ancient portrait busts, to which the artist added eyes captured from Old Master paintings. The process, the artist notes, is his way of “reanimating” the men and women of the ancient world “so that they may live anew in the present moment.” Museum Director Carey Weber explains, “I think people will find these photographs fascinating on many levels. They are aesthetically beautiful but disorienting at times. We are so pleased to be able to share these works with our Museum patrons this fall.”

The Walsh Gallery will also host a selection of 10 historic plaster casts, chosen by Welling from Fairfield University Art Museum’s collection of over 100 such casts to complement his uniquely transformative works.

James Welling studied Fine Art at Carnegie-Mellon University and Modern Dance at the University of Pittsburgh. He received his BFA and MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. Welling is considered a member of the “Picture Generation,” hailed for their innovative approach to photography in the 1970s and 80s. Interested primarily in the unpredictable character of photography, Welling deliberately explores themes engaging with materiality, abstraction, color, and spatiality. He has been represented by David Zwirner since 2005 and has had nine shows with the gallery. His work is held in numerous major museum collections. He lives and works in New York City.

Recent solo exhibitions of Welling’s work have taken place at the Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst (S.M.A.K.), Ghent, Henry Art Gallery, University of Washington, Seattle, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Two major exhibitions, in 2012 and 2013, offered an overview of his work as a whole: Monograph, organized by the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and The Mind on Fire, held at the MK Gallery in Milton Keynes, England, at the Centro Galego de Arte Contemporanéa in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, and at the Contemporary Art Gallery in Vancouver, Canada.

An illustrated exhibition catalogue will be available in the galleries. A robust selection of free programming has been created to complement the exhibition, including an opening night talk with the artist, a day-long symposium focusing on photography and the ancient world, a workshop on anatomical drawing, family art-making events, and more.

Planned Exhibition Programming: All programs are free and open to the public.

Thursday, September 24, 5:30 p.m.

Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento

Artist James Welling

Kelley Theatre, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts

Thursday, September 24, 6:30 p.m.

Reception: James Welling: Cento

Walsh Gallery and Lobby, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts

Saturday, September 26, 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.

Family Day: Getting Creative with Photography

Lobby, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts

Space is limited; registration required.

Thursday, October 15, 5:30 p.m.

Lecture: Symposium Keynote Address – “Aesthetics, Objectivity, and Interpretation in Archaeological Visual Practices”

Katherine A. Schwab, PhD, Professor emerita, Art History & Visual Culture

Dogwood Room, Barone Campus Center

Part of the Edwin L. Weisl, Jr. Lectureships in Art History, funded by the Robert Lehman Foundation

Friday, October 16, morning and afternoon sessions

Symposium: Aesthetics, Objectivity, and Interpretation in Archaeological Visual Practices

Organized by Andrew Ward, PhD; speakers to be announced

Dogwood Room, Barone Campus Center

Thursday, December 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

Workshop: Anatomical Drawing

Andrew Ward, PhD, assistant professor of Art History & Visual Culture, introduces participants to the James Welling: Cento exhibition, and Christopher Smith, PhD, assistant professor of Biology, draws on his training as a medical illustrator to guide participants through a primer on anatomical drawing, using the plaster casts from the Fairfield University Art Museum’s Historic Plaster Cast Collection that are on view in the exhibition.

Space limited to 25; registration required. Materials provided.

Walsh Gallery, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts