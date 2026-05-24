Trumbull Police Arrest Suspect in $900,000 Gold Coin Fraud Scheme

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, members of the Trumbull Police Department Detective Bureau, Crime Suppression Unit, and the Bridgeport Police Task Force arrested Tushar Sharma, 23, of India, currently residing in Arcadia, California, following an investigation into a fraud scheme targeting a Trumbull resident.

The investigation began after the victim reported receiving a Microsoft Windows pop-up message in March 2026. The victim contacted the telephone number associated with the message and was connected with an individual claiming to be a Federal Trade Commission agent. Over the course of the following month, the victim was falsely informed that her assets and family were in danger and was instructed to transfer funds to a purported federal agent for safekeeping.

As a result of the scheme, the victim transferred approximately $900,000 in gold coins during two separate in-person exchanges in public parking lots.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, prior to a planned third exchange, the victim became suspicious and reported the incident to the Trumbull Police Department. The suspect was allegedly expecting an additional transfer of approximately $300,000 in gold coins. With the cooperation of the victim, investigators arranged a third meeting.

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, the victim was directed to a predetermined location to complete the exchange. When Sharma approached the victim’s vehicle to retrieve the gold coins, members of the Trumbull Police Department Detective Bureau, Crime Suppression Unit, and Bridgeport Police Task Force took him into custody without incident.

Sharma was transported to the Trumbull Police Department and charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First Degree

Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the First Degree

Sharma was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area. It was also learned during the investigation that Sharma had previously been arrested by the New York State Police in April 2026 in connection with a similar incident. The Trumbull Police Department is releasing Sharma’s booking photograph in an effort to identify additional victims or witnesses who may have had contact with him.

The Trumbull Police Department is reminding the public, particularly older adults and their families, to remain vigilant regarding fraud schemes involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officers, court officials, or government agencies. Scammers frequently use telephone calls, text messages, emails, and computer pop-up alerts to pressure victims into making payments using cash, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or other non-traceable methods.

Law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone or instruct individuals to transfer money or valuables for “safekeeping.” Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency immediately.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department Detective Bureau.